1.7.19

Oscar, l'Academy rivela la lista dei nuovi invitati, metà sono donne e c'è anche tanta Italia

Di Simone Fabriziani

L'Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha rivelato la lunghissima lista degli invitati alla Oscar class 2020, suddivisi ognuno per la categoria di appartenenza. Non soltanto precedenti vincitori o candidati, anche cineasti, professionisti ed interpreti da tutto il mondo;in tutto gli inviti ammontano a 842, e metà sono donne.
Tra i nomi che svettano non soltanto il recente premio Oscar Lady Gaga nella categoria musicale, ma moltissime personalità internazionali, soprattutto italiane, tra cui gli attori Giancarlo Giannini, Toni Servillo, Carlo Verdone e il regista Matteo Garrone; risponderanno alla chiamata dell'Academy americana?

Qui di seguito la lista degli interpreti invitati, qui invece per la lunghissima lista completa dell'Academy, categoria per categoria:

ATTORI

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje – “Suicide Squad,” “Trumbo”
Yareli Arizmendi – “A Day without a Mexican,” “Like Water for Chocolate”
Claes Bang – “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” “The Square”
Jamie Bell – “Rocketman,” “Billy Elliot”
Bob Bergen – “The Secret Life of Pets,” “WALL-E”
Bruno Bichir – “Crónica de un Desayuno,” “Principio y Fin”
Claire Bloom – “The King’s Speech,” “Limelight”
Héctor Bonilla – “7:19 La Hora del Temblor,” “Rojo Amanecer”
Juan Diego Botto – “Ismael,” “Vete de Mí”
Sterling K. Brown – “Black Panther,” “Marshall”
Gemma Chan – “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Mary Queen of Scots”
Rosalind Chao – “I Am Sam,” “The Joy Luck Club”
Camille Cottin – “Larguées,” “Allied”
Kenneth Cranham – “Maleficent,” “Layer Cake”
Marina de Tavira – “Roma,” “La Zona (The Zone)”
Stephen Dillane – “Darkest Hour,” “The Hours”
Winston Duke – “Us,” “Black Panther”
Jennifer Ehle – “A Quiet Passion,” “Zero Dark Thirty”
Irene Escolar – “Bajo la Piel de Lobo,” “Un Otoño sín Berlin”
Claire Foy – “First Man,” “Breathe”
Gina Gallego – “Minority Report,” “Erin Brockovich”
Giancarlo Giannini – “Quantum of Solace,” “Seven Beauties”
David Harewood – “Free in Deed,” “Blood Diamond”
Stephen McKinley Henderson – “Fences,” “Manchester by the Sea”
Dolores Heredia – “Huérfanos,” “A Better Life”
Tom Holland – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Tom Hollander – “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Pride & Prejudice”
Nina Hoss – “A Most Wanted Man,” “Barbara”
Lennie James – “Blade Runner 2049,” “Get On Up”
Gemma Jones – “Rocketman,” “Sense and Sensibility”
Barry Keoghan – “Dunkirk,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”
Anupam Kher – “Hotel Mumbai,” “The Big Sick”
Andreas Sebastian Koch – “Bridge of Spies,” “The Lives of Others”
Lady Gaga* – “A Star Is Born,” “Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For”
Tracy Letts – “The Post,” “Lady Bird”
Damian Lewis – “Our Kind of Traitor,” “Dreamcatcher”
Helen McCrory – “Their Finest,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”
Natascha McElhone – “Solaris,” “The Truman Show”
Ofelia Medina – “Innocent Voices,” “Frida: Naturaleza Viva”
Elisabeth Moss – “Us,” “The Square”
Peter Mullan – “Tyrannosaur,” “Trainspotting”
Jack O’Connell – “Unbroken,” “Starred Up”
Archie Panjabi – “A Mighty Heart,” “The Constant Gardener”
Amanda Peet – “The Way Way Back,” “Syriana”
Kevin Pollak – “The Front Runner,” “The Usual Suspects”
Will Poulter – “Detroit,” “The Revenant”
Andrea Riseborough – “Battle of the Sexes,” “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
Toni Servillo – “The Great Beauty,” “La Ragazza del Lago”
Alexander Skarsgård – “The Legend of Tarzan,” “Melancholia”
Tamlyn Tomita – “The Day after Tomorrow,” “The Joy Luck Club”
Jean-Louis Trintignant – “Amour,” “Those Who Love Me Can Take the Train”
Carlo Verdone – “Manuale d’Amore,” “Borotalco”
Harriet Walter – “The Young Victoria,” “Atonement”
Olivia Williams – “An Education,” “The Sixth Sense”
Letitia Wright – “Black Panther,” “Ready Player One”
Yousra – “The Storm,” “Egyptian Story”

Fonte: Deadline